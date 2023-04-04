EAC (EAC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,022.86

EAC (EAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $6,022.86 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00331156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000895 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01785116 USD and is up 36.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,932.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

