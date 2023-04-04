e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $91.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $82.42. 507,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,167. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.