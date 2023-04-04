Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Trading Down 6.3%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 13,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 311,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 12.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $547.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.28.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.
