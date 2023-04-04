Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $289.25. The stock had a trading volume of 117,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $290.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

