Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.34. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $285.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

