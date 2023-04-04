Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 28.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.90.

OLED stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,098. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $168.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.09.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

