Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.79. 3,684,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,346,492. The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.