Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $104.32. 579,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,015. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

