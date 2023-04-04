Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Blackstone by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and have sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 633,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

