Dragonchain 1-Day Volume Hits $195,005.93 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $195,005.93 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
