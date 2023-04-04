DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) vs. So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Head to Head Contrast

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $2.78, suggesting a potential upside of 23.56%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.82%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than So-Young International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

27.5% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares So-Young International and DoubleDown Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $1.26 billion 0.19 -$9.50 million ($0.10) -22.50 DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.24 -$233.98 million ($4.72) -1.70

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -5.64% -2.80% -2.18% DoubleDown Interactive -72.88% 2.90% 2.40%

Summary

So-Young International beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

