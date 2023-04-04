Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.72. 5,222,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,431,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 6.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

