Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,913 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.16. 319,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,507. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

