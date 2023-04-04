Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,753 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 60,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,011. The company has a market cap of $331.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

