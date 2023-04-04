Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $350.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.13 and a 200-day moving average of $343.83. The company has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock worth $138,999,125. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

