Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $248,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,134,000 after purchasing an additional 190,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.15. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

