Dero Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $7.97 or 0.00028335 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $107.62 million and $217,661.23 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,144.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00330777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00075081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.14 or 0.00558355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00452028 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,426,372 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

