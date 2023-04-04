Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $197.42. The company had a trading volume of 939,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,446. The stock has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $218.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average is $156.52.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

