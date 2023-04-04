Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 39,100 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados accounts for approximately 0.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 15.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 29.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 338,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $8,492,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

ARCO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.40. 106,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,731. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

