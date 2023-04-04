Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,295 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

FANG traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.40. The company had a trading volume of 451,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,657. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.