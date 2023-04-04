Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up about 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. 1,948,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,904,078. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $72.32.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

