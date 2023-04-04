Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Vale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Vale Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VALE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,645,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

