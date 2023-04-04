Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.03.

LULU stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

