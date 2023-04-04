Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. 17,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,435. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

