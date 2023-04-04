Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.7 %

SONY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,079. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

