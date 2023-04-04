Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Shares of DE opened at $413.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

