David Randall Pickles Sells 473,447 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $28,534,650.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,382,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, David Randall Pickles sold 2,050 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.46. 2,102,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

