David Issroff Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Jervois Global Limited (ASX:JRV) Stock

Jervois Global Limited (ASX:JRV – Get Rating) insider David Issroff bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$315,000.00 ($214,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.19.

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

