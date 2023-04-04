DataHighway Self Reported Market Cap Hits $120.24 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00013403 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $120.24 million and $839,589.65 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,161,003 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.83917407 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,381,836.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

