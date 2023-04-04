D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aflac by 22.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Aflac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 1.4 %

Aflac stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. 752,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,313. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

