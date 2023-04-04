D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 312 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 241,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.34. 1,729,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.14.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.