D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

HIMX stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 312,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,887. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIMX. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

