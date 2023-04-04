D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $363,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after buying an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. 2,600,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,493. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

