D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,953 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Accenture makes up approximately 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ACN traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.85. 1,221,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,774. The firm has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.