D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,174 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 115.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,261. The stock has a market cap of $206.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

