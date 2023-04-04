D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.24. 3,116,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.