CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.17.
CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
CTMX opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
