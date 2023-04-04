CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

CTMX opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

About CytomX Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.