Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

M traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,688,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

