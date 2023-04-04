Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $9.15 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 420,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period.
NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $118.37. 1,514,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,519. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
