Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $9.15 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 420,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $118.37. 1,514,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,519. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.