Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $7.87 Million Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,000. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.48% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock remained flat at $46.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 14,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,452. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

