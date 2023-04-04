Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $4.19 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,673,000 after buying an additional 213,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,878,000 after buying an additional 487,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after buying an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after buying an additional 153,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after buying an additional 160,697 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.9 %

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. 708,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,417. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

