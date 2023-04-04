Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 18,380 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Diageo by 3.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diageo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diageo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,617. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

