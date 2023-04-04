Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $6.21 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 753,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 7,259,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,200. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

