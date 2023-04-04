Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $16.78 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 173,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,411,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $106.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

