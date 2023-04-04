Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,788 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $9.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $858.05. The stock had a trading volume of 143,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,721. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $824.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $806.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.