CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,176. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

