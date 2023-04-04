CT Private Equity Trust PLC (CTPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.79 on April 28th

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.79 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.62. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CTPE stock opened at GBX 460.10 ($5.71) on Tuesday. CT Private Equity Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 375.51 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 506 ($6.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 466.17. The company has a market capitalization of £335.14 million, a PE ratio of 327.74 and a beta of 0.77.
About CT Private Equity Trust
