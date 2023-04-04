CT Private Equity Trust PLC (CTPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.79 on April 28th

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.79 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.62. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CTPE stock opened at GBX 460.10 ($5.71) on Tuesday. CT Private Equity Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 375.51 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 506 ($6.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 466.17. The company has a market capitalization of £335.14 million, a PE ratio of 327.74 and a beta of 0.77.

About CT Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

