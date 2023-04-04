CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

