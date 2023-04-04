CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

