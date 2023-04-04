Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,250.64

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and approximately $41,250.64 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.09 or 0.00011113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 15,793,486 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency payment platform that offers a mobile app for Android and iOS devices to transact, store, monitor, and manage cryptocurrencies. The platform also provides investment tools and MCO Visa cards. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Crypto.com and serves as a medium of exchange within the platform. The MCO Token Sale in 2017 raised US$26.7 million.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

